Wisconsin Dells man charged with substantial battery, allegedly injuries two Adams County sheriff's deputies

A Wisconsin Dells man faces several charges, including substantial battery, after he allegedly resisted arrest and physically assaulted two Adams County Sheriff’s deputies.

Daniel Schweda, 47, has been charged with two counts each of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, two counts each of resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, and substantial battery-intent bodily harm, along with a charger for battery. According to online court records, Schweda faces five felony charges and one Class A misdemeanor.

According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Gulch Avenue in the town of Dell Prairie on Jan. 6 to serve Schweda a temporary restraining order. On Jan. 6, Schweda was charged in Columbia County with disorderly conduct and intimidate victim/dissuade reporting.

As officers attempted to take Schweda into custody, he became combative and resisted, according to the release. Continuing to resist, Schweda was decentralized to the ground and given several commands to comply with orders. According to the sheriff’s office, Schweda kept resisting, kicking upwards with both feet.