Wisconsin Dells man faces charges of battery to law enforcement officer
Wisconsin Dells man faces charges of battery to law enforcement officer

A 48-year-old Wisconsin Dells man faces several charges following a dispute with law enforcement at a gas station.

Janusz Ziobro had an initial appearance March 26. He is charged with resisting an officer, battery to an officer and two counts of discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. He faces over 13 years in prison and $40,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched March 24 to a gas station in Wisconsin Dells after employees reported a man suspected of theft took several items off shelves then deposited them in a bathroom trash can.

The complaint says officers found a man, later identified to be Ziobro, sitting on a bench and refusing to identify himself while using obscenities. An officer told him he was being detained until the officers completed their investigation and placed handcuffs on him when Ziobro started to pull away. He was put against a wall then taken to a squad car where he started to kick and thrash his body, kicking an officer in the knee, the complaint says. Ziobro was transported to the police department.

Later, according to the complaint, Ziobro began spitting on officers at the police station, including while officers placed him in restraining gear for transport to jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

