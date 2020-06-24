Wisconsin Dells man pleads no contest to battery charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wisconsin Dells man charged after a dispute with law enforcement at a gas station in March has been sentenced to three months in jail and three years on probation.

Janusz Ziobro, 49, entered a no-contest plea May 13 to battery/threat to law enforcement and one count of discharging bodily fluid on a public safety worker. Another charge of discharging bodily fluid and one charge of resisting arrest were dismissed and read in to the record.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt withheld sentencing on the first charge with three years probation and three months in jail with Huber privileges and withheld sentencing on the second charge with three years probation. Ziobro must pay $768 in costs, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a psychological evaluation.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched March 24 to a gas station in Wisconsin Dells after employees reported a man suspected of theft took several items off shelves and put them in a bathroom trash can.