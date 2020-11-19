Wisconsin Dells man to be held without bail as extradition case over Whitmer plot continues

Judge Todd Hepler ultimately decided that Higgins will be held without bail until further proceedings. Van Wagner has indicated that he will pursue habeas corpus proceedings, or a request that the court determine whether someone's detention is unlawful. Van Wagner has until Dec. 2 to file motions and documents. The state has until Dec. 11 to respond. Van Wagner has until Dec. 14 to respond to the state. A motion hearing is then scheduled for Dec. 15.

Hepler said the Higgins case presents issues that are unsettled legally.

"You would think some issues by now, after centuries of our country's founding, would have been resolved, but they're not," he said. "Many, many are not. This is one of them."

Hepler said one of the reasons bail was previously issued is that it was appropriate to consider before the extradition warrant came in. However, the warrant has since been issued. He said it wasn't clear one way or the other whether bail could be addressed at this point, but the way the law is written appears to consider bail before an extradition request comes in, but does not explicitly consider it after such a request is made.