In an effort to supply milk to kids who might not otherwise have access, Maurer’s Market has partnered with Kemps Milk to launch The Giving Cow Project, that sets out to bring dairy to underserved communities.
According to market co-owner Jeff Maurer, food pantries are constantly overloaded with requests for milk, but often don’t have the supply on hand to provide for everyone looking for it. Milk is a tricky product to store and transport for food pantries; it requires constant temperature control lest it spoil.
With that, Kemps and Maurer’s have teamed up for The Giving Cow, a key component of which was the development of a new milk carton. Kemps produced a pint carton that is airtight and will be safe to drink on room-temperature shelves for up to a year.
With that new carton design came the partnership with Maurer’s, which has been in place since July. Every time a customer buys a gallon of milk at Maurer’s through the end of the year, Kemps will donate a pint of milk to charity. This promotion is active at the markets in both the Dells and Janesville.
You have free articles remaining.
“Supporting our local community is very important to us,” Maurer’s co-owner Kristie Maurer said in a press release. “We have made it our mission to help hungry families get the nutrition they need to thrive.”
The partnership is bearing fruit. On Nov. 4, higher-ups from both Maurer’s and Kemps drove fully packed minivans to Marshall middle school and Wisconsin Dells high school to deliver 1,400 pints each.
This partnership is not restricted exclusively to Maurer’s Market, as Kemps is running the promotion with grocery stores across the Midwest and Great Plains. The company hopes to donate 500,000 cartons before the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)