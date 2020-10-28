Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary report positive COVID-19 cases

According to an Oct. 26 letter posted on the school district’s website, the Columbia County Health Department notified the district one individual at Wisconsin Dells Middle School and one individual from Spring Hill Elementary School have tested positive. The last day of attendance of the diagnosed individuals was Oct. 16.

The local county health departments have been in contact with the positive individuals and anyone who has been deemed a close contact, a person within six feet for more than 15 minutes. These students and staff are in home quarantine and will only be allowed to return once they have met the states release criteria, according to the letter.