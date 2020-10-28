 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary report positive COVID-19 cases
Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary report positive COVID-19 cases

The Wisconsin Dells School District has reported one individual at Spring Hill Elementary School has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Another individual also tested positive at the middle school. 

Two more individuals in the Wisconsin Dells School District have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to an Oct. 26 letter posted on the school district’s website, the Columbia County Health Department notified the district one individual at Wisconsin Dells Middle School and one individual from Spring Hill Elementary School have tested positive. The last day of attendance of the diagnosed individuals was Oct. 16.

Download PDF Wisconsin Dells COVID-19 positive cases 10-26-20

The local county health departments have been in contact with the positive individuals and anyone who has been deemed a close contact, a person within six feet for more than 15 minutes. These students and staff are in home quarantine and will only be allowed to return once they have met the states release criteria, according to the letter.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

