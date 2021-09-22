Wisconsin Dells Newport Lutheran Church celebrating 170th anniversary

“The church cost $600 to build, the steeple costs another $600 to build, with a bell,” Gregerson said. The building was also renovated in the 1930s to include a basement.

Photos of former students who went through confirmation classes as well as photos from previous celebrations, like the 150th anniversary 20 years ago, and pastors who preached at the church line the walls of the basement. Grim feels blessed the church has made it to such an important milestone in its history.

“We thank God for keeping us as a congregation through all these years staying true to His word so He blessed us even though our membership isn’t as big as in years past,” he said.

Grim said membership is about 75 to 80 people. About 25 people show up in the pew on Sundays, compared to earlier years when the church was packed for worship services. Grim and Gregerson said many reasons have contributed to the decrease in people attending church, especially because many have moved away from the farms and moved out of the area.

“When I was a kid, just about everybody here belonged to Newport,” Gregerson said. “Now we are a little bit scattered. It’s hit and miss. We’ve shrunk since I was a kid.”