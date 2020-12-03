Wisconsin Dells not hosting tree lighting ceremony due to COVID-19

Wisconsin Dells will not host a formal tree lighting ceremony originally scheduled for Dec. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but all other activities will go on as planned.
The changes were shared by Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs at the Business Improvement District’s Dec. 2 meeting. While the community Christmas tree and Tree of Light will still light up the sky at dusk as normal, a ceremony to mark the occasion will not happen to reduce gathering and limit the spread of the coronavirus, Dobbs said. The live nativity scene will also not happen, she said.
All other scheduled events, like the Wisconsin Dells School High School choir performance and the Elf on the Shelf at the participating businesses, will still take place. Santa visits are from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event planned to have a tree lighting ceremony but was dependent on safety with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christmas display includes 35 sponsored trees from Dells’ area businesses, the Tree of Light on a 55-foot silver Maplewood tree and the community Christmas tree at the River Walk. The city plans to leave the tree up until about Jan. 10. Holiday activities at the River Walk will continue until Jan. 3, Dobbs said.
Several committee members spoke positively about the trees and hosting the activities this Christmas, especially to bring some hope with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting so many people. Other members said they heard positive comments from people in other areas and the community who visited the tree. The committee discussed preliminary ideas for the future in what to bring to the display for the holidays but took no action.
In other business, Dobbs gave a brief update on the status of the anticipated Elm Street Plaza project at the Business Improvement District’s Dec. 2 meeting. She said a committee has been formed with city officials and the visitor and convention bureau to work out a plan and timeline for completing the project. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2022 and will host a place for outdoor events, like a farmers market and outdoor concert venue.
