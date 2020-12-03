Wisconsin Dells not hosting tree lighting ceremony due to COVID-19

Wisconsin Dells will not host a formal tree lighting ceremony originally scheduled for Dec. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but all other activities will go on as planned.

The changes were shared by Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs at the Business Improvement District’s Dec. 2 meeting. While the community Christmas tree and Tree of Light will still light up the sky at dusk as normal, a ceremony to mark the occasion will not happen to reduce gathering and limit the spread of the coronavirus, Dobbs said. The live nativity scene will also not happen, she said.

All other scheduled events, like the Wisconsin Dells School High School choir performance and the Elf on the Shelf at the participating businesses, will still take place. Santa visits are from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event planned to have a tree lighting ceremony but was dependent on safety with the COVID-19 pandemic.

