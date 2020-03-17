Wisconsin Dells offers new residential parking pass

The Wisconsin Dells city government launched a new downtown parking sticker for residents, to go along with the more expensive permit from years past.

The new permit serves lots three and seven, which are located at the intersection of Oak Street and Wisconsin Avenue and behind city hall, respectively. According to common council member Ben Anderson, the new permit exists to provide a cheaper option to area residents for parking as meter costs can add up.

“It provides parking to municipalities in the area as well as a spot for locals and employees to park,” Anderson said. “It’s a cheaper option and easier than paying the meters.”

The pre-existing business parking pass also services lots two and eight, on Elm Street and LaCrosse Street, respectively. However, it costs $150 for residents, while the new pass is only $10.

Anderson said that the difference in price is due to the fact that the new parking pass is a windshield sticker, while the business pass can be passed around from car to car if necessary.