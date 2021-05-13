Wisconsin Dells opens immersive pop up art exhibit

Social Studio is associated with the brand name #FYP. The hashtag is associated with TikTok and Instagram and is an acronym for “for you page” as a way to get more attention and give viewers what they want to see on the social media sites, Marsich explained.

“It feeds you what you think you want,” Marsich said. “These high school kids, college kids, everyone that’s on Instagram, that’s what they are trying to do constantly is figure out more content for their page.”

Marsich said different influencers like mommy bloggers will bring their family to grab photos at the different sets. One Instagram influencer, whose a runner, took photos like she was running through all the sets, Marsich said.

“It’s a creative outlet (where) that you can come be you,” Ward said.

Marsich and Ward said visitors don’t have to be a big influencer on social media to come to the exhibit. It’s open to anyone who enjoys taking pictures and posting content to their social media pages to share with their friends.

Marsich hopes to inspire other unique and creative attractions in Wisconsin Dells and provide something for visitors to keep the area growing and compete with other offerings in metropolitan areas.