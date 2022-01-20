 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Dells Police seek help after BP robbed
Wisconsin Dells Police seek help after BP robbed

Two individuals performed an armed robbery of the American World BP Station at 2040 Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both subjects showed firearms during the robbery and were seen leaving the scene in a silver Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plates that was reported stolen seven days ago in Beloit. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is asking for any information the public may have or if they have seen these individuals or their vehicle in the Dells area.

Anyone with information, may contact Detective Sgt. Brent Brown at bbrown@wdpd.com or 608-253-1611.

