Wisconsin Dells receives over $22,000 in state JEM grants, will highlight local golf offerings

“We are really excited to put a spotlight on the Wisconsin Dells golf experience and how we differ from every other destination,” Hauck-Mills said. “Wisconsin Dells has the potential to be a nationally recognized golf destination because we offer a one-of-a-kind experience to golfers and families found nowhere else in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Dells is an accessible destination where not only the new and experienced golfer feels welcome but the entire family. The variety of in-area attractions, in addition to golf, positions Wisconsin Dells well to encourage longer overnight stays and increases the chance of earning repeat visitors.”

The Department of Tourism announced it will award a total of $496,304 in Joint Effort Marketing grants, which provide partnership funding for nonprofit Wisconsin organizations to promote tourism, including 501(c) (6) organizations such as convention and visitor bureaus and chambers of commerce. Other award recipients for this round include the Eau Claire Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Whitewater Chamber of Commerce and Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce. The Wisconsin State Golf Association was also awarded $39,500 to promote Wisconsin as “America's #1 Golf Destination,” according to a separate release from the state.