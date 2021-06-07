Wisconsin Dells receives over $22,000 in state JEM grants, will highlight local golf offerings

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau said it will use money from the Department of Tourism to promote the area's golf industry.
The bureau announced in a June 4 press release it will receive $22,359 from a Joint Effort Marketing Grant from the Department of Tourism to bring national attention to what the area has to offer for golfers.
The strategic communications campaign will reach regional and national sportswriters, journalists, golf social media influencers and TV outlets to increase exposure for Wisconsin Dells area golf courses, according to the release. Between Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton and the town of Dell Prairie, there are eight golf courses, three at the championship level, all within a 13-mile radius.
"Wisconsin Dells is already a one-of-a-kind destination for vacationers," said Anne Sayers, the department of tourism’s acting secretary. "We’re happy to be a part of introducing more people to the wonderful offerings of the Wisconsin Dells area, especially in the same year as the Ryder Cup when the eyes of the golf world are on Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau calls new CDC mask guidelines 'welcoming,' resorts still figuring out policy
While Wisconsin Dells is known for waterparks and other thrill-seeking attractions, Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Communications Manager Leah Hauck-Mills is excited to highlight the area's golf offerings, which should appeal to golfers at all levels, from experienced, to those who participate for leisure and families who love the sport.
“We are really excited to put a spotlight on the Wisconsin Dells golf experience and how we differ from every other destination,” Hauck-Mills said. “Wisconsin Dells has the potential to be a nationally recognized golf destination because we offer a one-of-a-kind experience to golfers and families found nowhere else in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Dells is an accessible destination where not only the new and experienced golfer feels welcome but the entire family. The variety of in-area attractions, in addition to golf, positions Wisconsin Dells well to encourage longer overnight stays and increases the chance of earning repeat visitors.”
The Department of Tourism announced it will award a total of $496,304 in Joint Effort Marketing grants, which provide partnership funding for nonprofit Wisconsin organizations to promote tourism, including 501(c) (6) organizations such as convention and visitor bureaus and chambers of commerce. Other award recipients for this round include the Eau Claire Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Whitewater Chamber of Commerce and Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce. The Wisconsin State Golf Association was also awarded $39,500 to promote Wisconsin as “America's #1 Golf Destination,” according to a separate release from the state.
For the 2021 fiscal year, the department funded 45 projects awarding $1.13 million statewide. The grant funds are available to nonprofit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75% of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining.