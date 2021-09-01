Wisconsin Dells resident publishes second children’s book in "Follow Me" series

Wisconsin Dells resident Amy Laundrie has published her second children’s book in the “Follow Me” series.

Laundrie recently published “Follow Me Into the Night,” which continues the adventures of Paris and her cousin Oliver on a hike deep into the woods. The book is for children ages 6 to 8 years old and is Laundrie’s tenth book. The book starts where Laundrie’s last book “Follow Me Into the Woods” left off with Paris following a Luna moth into the woods. Throughout the book Paris and her cousin Oliver encounter creatures and overcome challenges while on their latest adventure.

“In a way it’s a sequel but it’s also a standalone book,” Laundrie said of “Follow Me Into the Night.”

Laundrie published “Follow Me Into the Woods,” earlier this year. The book follows Paris and Oliver on a hike in the woods with a friendly chickadee and a message teaching children it’s OK to be afraid of new situations at first.

Laundrie, a retired elementary school teacher, said her inspiration for “Follow Me Into the Night” was based on hikes she’s taken in the woods at night while coming face to face with some creatures that come out in the evening. The discovery of a Luna moth cocoon while out on a hike was also an inspiration for the story, she said.