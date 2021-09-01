Wisconsin Dells resident publishes second children’s book in "Follow Me" series

Wisconsin Dells resident Amy Laundrie has published her second children’s book in the “Follow Me” series.
Laundrie recently published “Follow Me Into the Night,” which continues the adventures of Paris and her cousin Oliver on a hike deep into the woods. The book is for children ages 6 to 8 years old and is Laundrie’s tenth book. The book starts where Laundrie’s last book “Follow Me Into the Woods” left off with Paris following a Luna moth into the woods. Throughout the book Paris and her cousin Oliver encounter creatures and overcome challenges while on their latest adventure.
“In a way it’s a sequel but it’s also a standalone book,” Laundrie said of “Follow Me Into the Night.”
Laundrie published “Follow Me Into the Woods,” earlier this year. The book follows Paris and Oliver on a hike in the woods with a friendly chickadee and a message teaching children it’s OK to be afraid of new situations at first.
Laundrie, a retired elementary school teacher, said her inspiration for “Follow Me Into the Night” was based on hikes she’s taken in the woods at night while coming face to face with some creatures that come out in the evening. The discovery of a Luna moth cocoon while out on a hike was also an inspiration for the story, she said.
“Hiking at night makes you feel really alive, all your senses are alert and you don’t know what you are going to encounter,” Laundrie said. “I have always found it especially fun.”
Laundrie said it was easier to write “Follow Me Into the Night” since she knew the characters more than in the first book of the series.
Laundrie said “Follow Me Into the Night” differs from her first book because Paris and Oliver help one another on their adventure. It is more about cooperation and working with others while figuring out how to overcome problems. “Follow Me Into the Woods” is about Paris overcoming her fears with the help of Oliver and a friendly chickadee. The books also teach children to enjoy nature.
Laundrie said it took her about five years to compose the nature picture book series.
The third book in the series, “Follow Me Onto the Bog,” follows Paris and Oliver on an adventure with their great-grandfather around a northern Wisconsin bog. She estimates the third book might come out in December.
“Follow Me Into the Night” is available through Amazon, Pen It! Publications, Barnes and Noble and other sites linked from her website laundrie.com. Reedsburg Office Supplies also carries the book.
Laundrie’s website also involves activities to go along with “Follow Me Into the Night,” like a word search, scavenger hunt, maze and crossword puzzle. Those items are available for free. Laundrie also has a weekly column with Capital Newspapers.
Those looking for more information on Laundrie and her books can also visit her author Facebook page or her YouTube Channel.
