Wisconsin Dells' River Walk Pub's new owner looks ahead to summer months after COVID-19 uncertainty

During the summer months, many customers took advantage of the establishment’s outdoor seating overlooking the Wisconsin River along the scenic River Walk as a safer way to dine.

“The outdoor seating saved us,” Campbell said. The restaurant also returned to hosting live music and some entertainment, such as a fire spinner.

Over a year after the pandemic began, Campbell said River Walk Pub is doing well. She feels the establishment has recovered from the uncertainty of the pandemic and is optimistic for the future, especially as the summer months approach in one of the Midwest’s top tourist destinations.

The pub's banquet hall general manager Cody Devold said bookings for weddings and other celebrations have been busy this year with additional bookings on top of the 75% rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been booking banquets left and right,” Devold, who is also Campbell’s fiancé, said.