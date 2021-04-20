Wisconsin Dells' River Walk Pub's new owner looks ahead to summer months after COVID-19 uncertainty

Owning a restaurant wasn’t just a dream for Jillian Campbell, it’s also in her bloodline.
Campbell’s family established Lake Delton's Ravina Bay Bar and Grill in the 1970s and had a love for the industry ever since. Her uncle also owns several restaurants in Florida. She’s held multiple jobs in the industry from a server to a bartender and was a bar manager at Brat House Bar and Grill in Lake Delton for a decade.
So when she was offered the opportunity to run her own restaurant when the River Walk Pub Food and Spirits became available in July 2019, she jumped at the chance. However, her longtime dream didn't come without challenges.
Seven months after Campbell took over the restaurant, the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders forced restaurants to serve only take out to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was scary,” Campbell said. “I honestly thought I was going to lose this place.”
Campbell said the restaurant adapted with creative ways to serve take-out meals. She started a program called “Feed the Front Lines,” accepting donations to cook and serve take-out meals to essential workers in the Wisconsin Dells area during the pandemic. Loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Association also helped keep the business afloat.
During the summer months, many customers took advantage of the establishment’s outdoor seating overlooking the Wisconsin River along the scenic River Walk as a safer way to dine.
“The outdoor seating saved us,” Campbell said. The restaurant also returned to hosting live music and some entertainment, such as a fire spinner.
Over a year after the pandemic began, Campbell said River Walk Pub is doing well. She feels the establishment has recovered from the uncertainty of the pandemic and is optimistic for the future, especially as the summer months approach in one of the Midwest’s top tourist destinations.
The pub's banquet hall general manager Cody Devold said bookings for weddings and other celebrations have been busy this year with additional bookings on top of the 75% rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been booking banquets left and right,” Devold, who is also Campbell’s fiancé, said.
Since Campbell took over River Walk Pub, she’s hired a new kitchen manager and head chef to renovate the menu, elevating the food for the summer season to serve the palates of many types of customers. The menu will be released at the end of April and run through the end of October after the Wo-Zha-Wa Days Festival. Some items on the menu include Mahi Mahi served with homemade coconut rice and mango salsa, ribs and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye steak. More salads and vegetarian options, like an "impossible burger," will be available. A new drink menu will be released.
Original staple items will still line the menu, like the prime rib sandwich and broasted chicken. In addition, Baker tacos made with Campbell’s great-grandmother’s taco meat recipe and flash fried tortillas topped with lettuce, cheese and homemade pico de gallo will still be on the menu. The dish was first served at Ravina Bay when Campbell's family owned the establishment.
Another staple item Campbell mentioned at River Walk Pub is the Kickin’ Chicken - a fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Mike’s Hot Honey and a spicy garlic mayo she called “Boom Boom Sauce.”
The Bud Hut, the pub's beer garden, will reopen May 15 and will be open Wednesday through Sunday with live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon. Along with drinks, the hut will have a “puppy menu” with chicken, ground beef and hot dogs for the four-legged companions joining their human friends for a night out. Dogs are allowed on the side patio as well, she said. The restaurant is also delivering through Door Dash.
Wisconsin Dells summer entertainment will take place very near the pub along the River Walk this year as the city plans to construct Elm Street Plaza. The restaurant will have cans of beer available for sale during the city’s entertainment days. The restaurant’s entertainment will be held on different days from the city’s, she said. Campbell is hoping the opportunity to have the city's entertainment close by will create additional exposure for the restaurant.