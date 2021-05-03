Wisconsin Dells Riverwood Senior Living allowing visitors after four months on lockdown due to COVID-19

Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells has opened the facility to indoor visitations after over four months of not allowing any visits to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
With all residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, Administrator Laurie Kreul said the facility can now allow visitors for both the assisted living and memory care units. The new guidance shared by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows for the measures.
“We are absolutely thrilled to reunite residents with their families again and we’ve seen a lot of wonderful smiles and things that we didn’t see during the pandemic,” Kreul said. “Family is so important to everyone, especially to Riverwood and its owners, and we really are grateful to allow the time spent together now safely.”
Kreul said calls to schedule a visit are appreciated. Indoor visits can happen in the places throughout the facility, like the common areas or the patient’s room. Outdoor visits to walk around the property are also an option.
“We just ask that they social distance six feet from other people,” she said.
While indoor visits are allowed, Riverwood Senior Living is still taking the same precautions. Visitors still need to be screened at the door, answer a questionnaire if they’ve had any coronavirus symptoms and temperature taken along with social distancing efforts. Masks are still requested as a precaution, even for those who have been vaccinated, Kreul said.
Like other nursing homes around the state, Riverwood Senior Living prohibited visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 per Department of Health and CDC guidelines. The only exception was end of life situations. The facility also allowed window visits and outdoor social distance visits for families to see their loved while remaining apart.
Riverwood Senior Living has a total of 52 units, with 30 assisted living and 22 memory care units for people with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. The facility opened in December. The $11.6 million living center is owned by five families, including former governor and Elroy native Tommy Thompson and former state majority leader Mary Panzer.
Along with standard protocols, Operations Manager Scott Marcucci said in a press release other measures have taken place to enhance safety and reduce the spread of airborne pathogens throughout the facility.
“We have installed exhaust systems in zones to prevent cross-contamination to separate areas, an ERVsystem for constant air exchange, in-floor heat and PTAC units to help reduce the spread of airborne particles in residents' rooms, and increased ventilation in common spaces,” Marcucci said.
For more information, call Riverwood Senior Living at 608-684-0123 or visit its website riverwoodseniorliving.com.
