Wisconsin Dells Riverwood Senior Living allowing visitors after four months on lockdown due to COVID-19

Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells has opened the facility to indoor visitations after over four months of not allowing any visits to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With all residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, Administrator Laurie Kreul said the facility can now allow visitors for both the assisted living and memory care units. The new guidance shared by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows for the measures.

“We are absolutely thrilled to reunite residents with their families again and we’ve seen a lot of wonderful smiles and things that we didn’t see during the pandemic,” Kreul said. “Family is so important to everyone, especially to Riverwood and its owners, and we really are grateful to allow the time spent together now safely.”

Kreul said calls to schedule a visit are appreciated. Indoor visits can happen in the places throughout the facility, like the common areas or the patient’s room. Outdoor visits to walk around the property are also an option.

“We just ask that they social distance six feet from other people,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}