Wisconsin Dells' Riverwood Senior Living residents enjoy first outing since start of pandemic

As the nation begins to open up, seniors are feeling more comfortable venturing out as vaccinations increase and research shows vaccinations are working to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC had already begun relaxing some recommendations for fully vaccinated senior citizens. The same day as Riverwood Senior Living’s May 13 visit to Flowerbuds Greenhouse, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks for most indoor and outdoor activities. According to the CDC website, people 65-years-old and older who are fully vaccinated are 94% less likely to become hospitalized with the virus.

The outing came shortly after Riverwood starting allowing visitors, though some precautions like temperature checks and screening are still in place. After over four months with restrictions, the facility felt comfortable allowing visits while still taking some precautions against the virus.

“Now we are at a point where we feel we can take people out in a way that is safe and have them experience what the communities we serve are all about,” said Mary Panzer, one of the owners of Riverwood Senior Living. “It’s important for us as we reopen now that we do it in a safe way but that we also provide these experiences that are also so important.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}