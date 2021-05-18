Wisconsin Dells' Riverwood Senior Living residents enjoy first outing since start of pandemic

Helen Plummer searched for the perfect gift for her daughter’s birthday at Flowerbuds Greenhouse in Lyndon Station during Riverwood Senior Living’s first field trip since it opened in December.
The day before Plummer attended a meeting with the Adams County Historical Society, where she is a member. It was the 80-year-olds first outing in over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation last spring.
“It’s a nice diversion. I do enjoy travelling and I enjoy being able to shop here,” Plummer said after picking out an antique gift for her daughter. “I was looking forward to finding a nice present for my daughter.”
She wasn’t worried about the coronavirus since she recently completed her vaccine series and became fully inoculated.
“We are now secure,” Plummer said. “It’s a nice opportunity to get familiar with the area and it’s probably one of very many future outings.”
Wisconsin Dells Riverwood Senior Living allowing visitors after four months on lockdown due to COVID-19
Since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials recommended those 65-years-old and older to stay home and limit visitations due to the higher possibility of the age group requiring hospitalization or dying from the coronavirus. Since the Wisconsin Dells based assisted living and memory care facility opened in December, Riverwood Senior Living had the same restrictions as other nursing homes such as limiting visits and outings with the exception of medical purposes.
As the nation begins to open up, seniors are feeling more comfortable venturing out as vaccinations increase and research shows vaccinations are working to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The CDC had already begun relaxing some recommendations for fully vaccinated senior citizens. The same day as Riverwood Senior Living’s May 13 visit to Flowerbuds Greenhouse, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks for most indoor and outdoor activities. According to the CDC website, people 65-years-old and older who are fully vaccinated are 94% less likely to become hospitalized with the virus.
The outing came shortly after Riverwood starting allowing visitors, though some precautions like temperature checks and screening are still in place. After over four months with restrictions, the facility felt comfortable allowing visits while still taking some precautions against the virus.
“Now we are at a point where we feel we can take people out in a way that is safe and have them experience what the communities we serve are all about,” said Mary Panzer, one of the owners of Riverwood Senior Living. “It’s important for us as we reopen now that we do it in a safe way but that we also provide these experiences that are also so important.”
While some residents were able to walk the nature trails and go on golf cart rides around the property while restrictions were in place, many were still excited to leave the property for a couple hours to try something else. Some picked out plants for the patio of their room, while others chose flowers to start work on Riverwood's new garden club.
National magazine recognizes Wisconsin Dells, Riverwood Eagles Nest senior living facility for community impact
Sitting around a table at the greenhouse and munching on snacks, a group of Riverwood residents shared how exciting it was to get out for the first time in a long time. Lyle Ebsen said he had been in quarantine since March 2020 at another senior living facility in the area. He moved to Riverwood when it opened in December. Ebsen said he enjoyed seeing the antiques and flowers at the greenhouse and getting fresh air. He hoped to go on more field trips.
Another resident, Shirley Benish, agreed.
“It feels good to get fresh air,” Benish said. She recently went to her daughter’s house for a Mother’s Day celebration but hadn’t been out in a while since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight residents from the senior living center made the trip.
Residents were required to have had their vaccine and wear masks, Panzer said. She also checked with the greenhouse to see what safety precautions were in place before scheduling the trip.
Panzer said the residents were excited to see and do something else in the community while being safe.
“I have to tell you it did me a world of good to see the smiles as soon as the bus drove up this morning,” Panzer said. “Everybody has been secluded for a long time… so there is nothing more therapeutic than to get outside and look at the beautiful things they grow here.”
She said many of the senior residents are excited to get back to the activities they did prior to the pandemic, like bowling.
“We’ve missed socialization but when you get more elderly it’s especially hard if you don’t have the ability to see people and see family and get out and experience things,” Panzer said. “We want to keep doing this and it’s all about putting smiles on our residents' faces at Riverwood.”
Additional trips are being considered for residents on a weekly basis to showcase the “assets” the Dells’ area and its surrounding communities have to offer, like the International Crane Foundation and Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Residents have also suggested going out to dinner at some of the local restaurants in the future.
When Panzer asked who would like to go on a pontoon boat ride on the Wisconsin River, all residents sitting around a table in the gazebo raised their hands.
“It’s all about making Riverwood their home and they need to be a part of the community,” Panzer said. “We’re going to find fun things that are interactive that they want to do.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.