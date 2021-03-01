Wisconsin Dells rotary reaches $150,000 scholarship fund endowment goal

The Rotary Club of Wisconsin Dells has reached its goal for its scholarship fund.
The rotary club’s scholarship fund needed a minimum of at least $150,000 to be able to fully fund it without worrying about having enough cash set aside. Every year, the rotary gives away a $2,000 scholarship to three graduating Wisconsin Dells High School students.
To be considered, students must demonstrate excellent character, moral and leadership qualities, must be accepted at a post-secondary school and preference must be given for financial need. Applicants must submit a formal application.
On Feb. 25, the rotary club announced it exceeded that goal with a current balance of $150,771.
With the scholarship fund reaching its goal, the rotary club has more cash flow to focus on larger projects instead of being concerned with saving $6,000 to provide the scholarships every year, said Juli Mor, the club's president-elect. Mor also manages the rotary's scholarship fund. Mor said the club’s scholarship committee is considering increasing the scholarship to $2,500 and setting a higher savings goal for the fund in the future.
“This is really exciting,” Mor said. “We were not expecting to get here this fast.”
While nothing is set, some projects the club is thinking about completing include updates to Rotary Park, helping the Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee with its projects or assisting with the high school’s programs. Mor said anyone with project ideas can attend the weekly meetings at noon Thursdays at Spring Brook Sports Bar and Grill at 242 Lake Shore Dr,.
Mor said the rotary club met its goal through aggressively saving as much as possible, along with matching funds from the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation from a large donation, along with community fundraisers. The rotary club started saving for the goal in 2014.
“Every spring we would look at our budget and whenever we had extra money it went into the foundation,” she said.
It’s an accomplishment the club is especially proud of since many fundraisers were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Mor said the group had no money coming in and was giving away funds to help the community as much as possible with many residents falling on hard times.
The club waited to decide on scholarship recipients last year to give students an extra semester to adjust to remote learning. Students were asked to earn at least a 2.0 GPA in their first semester of college, sign up for the next year's classes and show proof of registration to receive the scholarship. The club awarded three scholarships last spring and will the pick recipients for this year’s scholarship in March.
Normally, the rotary club conducts three major fundraisers annually, including the Spring Fling fundraiser, which raises between $8,000 to $15,000 a year, the rotary beef stand at Wo-Zha-Wa Days and a 50/50 raffle. Only its rotary beef stand was held last year on what would have been the same weekend as the annual Wo-Zha-Wa Days Festival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. While it provided a small amount of money, Mor said the reason for hosting the stand was to show the community the organization is still active and available to help those in need.
Last March, the club gave close to $1,000 towards All Area Wait Staff, when restaurants were forced to shut down dine-in service as the state issued the stay at home order, according to Mor. All Area Wait Staff is a website that helps local servers.
The rotary club is involved in numerous other ways in the community. Every Christmas the club runs a food drive and gives money to the Holiday Train. The group helped provide funding to establish Rotary Park and provide updates to it, along with installation of Captain Bob’s Park playground in Lake Delton. Other projects include making Christmas baskets for senior citizens and donating to the Wisconsin Dells School District to assist with its programs. The group also conducts spring clean-up at places such as Mirror Lake.