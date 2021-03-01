Wisconsin Dells rotary reaches $150,000 scholarship fund endowment goal

While nothing is set, some projects the club is thinking about completing include updates to Rotary Park, helping the Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee with its projects or assisting with the high school’s programs. Mor said anyone with project ideas can attend the weekly meetings at noon Thursdays at Spring Brook Sports Bar and Grill at 242 Lake Shore Dr,.

Mor said the rotary club met its goal through aggressively saving as much as possible, along with matching funds from the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation from a large donation, along with community fundraisers. The rotary club started saving for the goal in 2014.

“Every spring we would look at our budget and whenever we had extra money it went into the foundation,” she said.

It’s an accomplishment the club is especially proud of since many fundraisers were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Mor said the group had no money coming in and was giving away funds to help the community as much as possible with many residents falling on hard times.