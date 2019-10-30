The Wisconsin Dells school board discussed the seventh bid package for the new high school at its Oct. 28 meeting, ironing out the final details for construction.
According to district administrator Terry Slack, the building continues to be on schedule for opening in September 2020. Contractors are currently on schedule to begin pouring the concrete for the main building starting Oct. 29.
This bid package focused on the various details that hadn’t been included in previous packages, including kitchen equipment and glasswork. The single largest item in the package was the glass, clocking in at $1,748,258.
The package on the whole came in at $12,100,236, one of the more expensive of the seven that have been approved by the board up to this point. According to CG Schmidt project manager Justin Johnson, one of the more important portions of this bid package was the “specialties” category, which denotes the odds and ends vital to running a school.
“The next piece we brought this time is the specialties,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of a mixed bag of the things that go into a building; marker board, tack board, partitions for bathrooms… it kind of gives you and idea of everything that goes in there.”
The package came in $688,874 under budget, despite the kitchen equipment clocking in nearly double its budgeted amount of $450,000. All seven bid packages have come in under budget and on schedule, to the delight of the board.
The board approved the bid package unanimously, keeping the project on schedule for September of next year.
In other business, the board discussed the 2020 budget for the district, looking over the allocated premier resort tax and how it’s incorporated in the upcoming budget. They also looked ahead to the next bid package, which will cover items like landscaping.
