Wisconsin Dells School Board approves furlough of some hourly workers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved a furlough of some district employees at its April 15 meeting, looking to keep costs low as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
According to District Administrator Terry Slack, a subset of hourly employees will be furloughed, dependent upon their job within the district. Some hourly workers are still working full-time for the district during the pandemic, but others cannot work during the school closures.
“It will be for hourly employees, but will vary by classification,” Slack said. “So right now, our bus drivers are not transporting students, so they don’t have work, so we will be furloughing bus drivers… but food service staff, we’ve surpassed 7,000 meals being served. People in those classifications will not be entirely furloughed.”
In making a motion to pass the furlough, Board Member Jesse Weaver mentioned that all furloughed employees will be paid through the end of April, and Slack said that they will continue to receive benefits from the district.
This announcement came just before Gov. Tony Evers announced April 16 that his “safer at home” order would extend through May 26, and that all Wisconsin schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
In other business, the school board discussed altering the high school’s graduation standards, in light of many seniors not being able to reach their required credits due to COVID-19. While the board did not finalize any new policies, Slack said that an official plan would be in place by the end of the April 27 board meeting. Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston said their plans would look to be in-step with other Wisconsin high schools.
“The conversation started fairly early in the closure with other schools about the shifts they were making,” Gaston said. “Knowing that we were going to have to do some shifting on how we deliver education… was a big topic of conversation.”
Gaston pointed out that some schools with greater financial capital, such as public high schools around suburban Milwaukee, could continue with their previous instruction more or less unabated. However, Gaston said that many schools around the Dells have moved more toward a pass/fail grading system, in order to accommodate students.
Beyond that, the board:
Discussed the new high school construction project, which Slack said continues to be on track to open in the fall despite the issues from COVID-19.
Welcomed new board member Erik Backhaus, who replaced the now-retired John Campbell.
Agreed to purchase a new monument sign for the high school.
Renewed the joint agreement between the district, the city of Wisconsin Dells and the village of Lake Delton for work on the new high school and athletic fields.
