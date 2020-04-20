Wisconsin Dells School Board approves furlough of some hourly workers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved a furlough of some district employees at its April 15 meeting, looking to keep costs low as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

According to District Administrator Terry Slack, a subset of hourly employees will be furloughed, dependent upon their job within the district. Some hourly workers are still working full-time for the district during the pandemic, but others cannot work during the school closures.

“It will be for hourly employees, but will vary by classification,” Slack said. “So right now, our bus drivers are not transporting students, so they don’t have work, so we will be furloughing bus drivers… but food service staff, we’ve surpassed 7,000 meals being served. People in those classifications will not be entirely furloughed.”

In making a motion to pass the furlough, Board Member Jesse Weaver mentioned that all furloughed employees will be paid through the end of April, and Slack said that they will continue to receive benefits from the district.

This announcement came just before Gov. Tony Evers announced April 16 that his “safer at home” order would extend through May 26, and that all Wisconsin schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.