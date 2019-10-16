The Wisconsin Dells school board approved the sixth bid package for the new high school building at its Oct. 8 meeting, maintaining the quick schedule set by the building team.
This sixth bid package, presented by CG Schmidt project manager Justin Johnson, covered a wide range of smaller items, ranging from brick to wood floors to bleachers. This package came in at $8,174,002, about half of the massive fifth bid package.
The single largest item in the bid package was the brick and stone work, which will be installed by Cornerstone Masonry. Their bid was $1,351,000, which was $243,943 under budget. In all, bid package six came in $491,009 under the budget allowance, keeping the project well under budget thus far.
“Doing the brickwork, Cornerstone Masonry is the mason we have on-site right now,” Johnson said. “They had the best number for us on the masonry package.”
You have free articles remaining.
The bid package also accounted for a project that didn’t make it into the original budget: an aquaponics system. Aquaponics is a system that combines raising aquatic animals in tanks and water-based plants, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship between the plants and animals in the tanks. The system accounts for $17,424 in the bid package, a drop in the bucket when measured up against the budget as a whole.
Looking at the project as a whole, Johnson said the team has moved past the gym at this point, and is beginning to look at closing off the various constructed wings to protect them from the elements this winter.
As of now, the school is still on schedule to open up for students for the first day of school in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)