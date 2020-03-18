Wisconsin Dells school board hires middle school principal, sees off longtime board member

The Wisconsin Dells school board approved the hiring of a principal for the newly christened Wisconsin Dells middle school at its March 16 meeting, bringing progress to the district as it forms a response to the statewide school closings.
The board voted unanimously to bring on Reedsburg native Casey Whitehurst, who is currently working as the principal of Sand Creek Elementary in Highland Ranch, Colorado. As Sand Creek is currently on spring break, Whitehurst was in attendance at the meeting. According to district administrator Terry Slack, Whitehurst wanted to move back to the Midwest and leading the new Dells middle school was the right opportunity.
Whitehurst will assume the mantle of principal in September of this year, assuming the current schedule holds.
In other business, area principals provided updates on their schools’ handling of the mandatory k-12 closings, as enacted by Gov. Tony Evers on March 14. Lake Delton Elementary principal Felipe Armijo spoke well of the district’s response, saying that the first day of SDWD’s response to COVID-19 was “wonderful.”
You have free articles remaining.
“It was a very wonderful day today,” Armijo said. “Running back and forth across this lovely school district from one school to another twice in one day was wonderful to see… it was amazing what we came up with by the end of the day at both schools.”
According to Armijo, kids across the district are already enrolled in online classes for the course of the school closure.
The board also bade farewell to member John Campbell, whose 52-year career in the Dells school district comes to a close this month. Board president Jennifer Gavinski presented Campbell with a small present as a token of appreciation from the board.
“I came here in 1968, I told the superintendent at the time I was gonna stay here for three years,” Campbell said. “In those days, you could get a permanent teaching license, I said ‘I’ll stay here until I get that.’ Well, it’s 49 years later and I’m still here.”
Erik Backhaus, a senior product partner at Alliance Laundry Systems, is running unopposed for Campbell’s vacant seat. He previously ran against Campbell in 2017, but failed to unseat him.