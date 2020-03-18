Wisconsin Dells school board hires middle school principal, sees off longtime board member

The Wisconsin Dells school board approved the hiring of a principal for the newly christened Wisconsin Dells middle school at its March 16 meeting, bringing progress to the district as it forms a response to the statewide school closings.

The board voted unanimously to bring on Reedsburg native Casey Whitehurst, who is currently working as the principal of Sand Creek Elementary in Highland Ranch, Colorado. As Sand Creek is currently on spring break, Whitehurst was in attendance at the meeting. According to district administrator Terry Slack, Whitehurst wanted to move back to the Midwest and leading the new Dells middle school was the right opportunity.

Whitehurst will assume the mantle of principal in September of this year, assuming the current schedule holds.

In other business, area principals provided updates on their schools’ handling of the mandatory k-12 closings, as enacted by Gov. Tony Evers on March 14. Lake Delton Elementary principal Felipe Armijo spoke well of the district’s response, saying that the first day of SDWD’s response to COVID-19 was “wonderful.”

