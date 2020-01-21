Wisconsin Dells school board looks to expand course catalog

The Wisconsin Dells school board approved a new course catalog for the 2020-21 school year at its Jan. 20 meeting, ushering in several new classes for students.

Dells High School principal Hugh Gaston presented the new courses to the board, highlighting the value that each additional class would provide to its students. Some of the courses the board approved were supplements that could be taken instead of classes currently in the schedule. For instance, a student wanting to take an advanced history course could enroll in AP European history rather than AP world history.

Gaston also specified that one of the most important aspects of rolling out new courses was supporting the teaching staff. He said that many teachers often are required to go through additional certification processes to teach new classes.

“I think an understanding of that is to support the staff who want to do that,” Gaston said. “Oftentimes they have to get additional coursework and additional certifications themselves, and we want to support them on that… that’s a piece of dialog, when do the instructors’ responsibilities begin and ours have to mash up with them.”