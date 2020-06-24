Wisconsin Dells school board looks to up student engagement after dropoff during COVID-19 shutdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells school board analyzed student engagement reports from the school closure at its June 22 meeting, setting up a potential push for fewer instructional periods per day moving forward.

According to Wisconsin Dells High School principal Hugh Gaston, high school teachers’ data showed that just over 50% of students were fully engaged in coursework during the COVID-19 shutdown. Gaston said that some of that data is skewed by seniors, and that he and his staff have to look deeper into the data to identify any students who need help in the future.

“Those numbers include seniors and, in many cases, having been released from their elective offerings after the graduation requirement change, they went off the grid in those classes,” Gaston said. “We intend to review the data some more to focus on the underclassmen who will need the most support when we return.”

District administrator Terry Slack affirmed Gaston’s findings. He said the district’s move to a pass/fail grading system during the shutdown did not boost student engagement, particularly at the middle and high school levels. However, Slack did point out that lower engagement rates among older students was a common problem for other districts around the Dells area.