Wisconsin Dells School Board moves forward with construction bid for athletic field project

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved bid package 8B for the new high school project, pertaining to the athletic fields and all other fixtures to go along with them.
CG Schmidt assistant project manager Sadah Crouch attended the meeting alongside project manager Justin Johnson to present the bid package to board members, outlining the various components for the high school’s new athletic complex. Much of the bid process was discussed in closed session, but Crouch gave a public presentation on the accepted bids.
The largest subsection of the bid package, installation of the varsity athletic fields, was awarded to Tomah-based Gerke Excavating for $1,096,935, almost $400,000 less than the only other submitted bid.
“It is combining several packages or several different scopes of work from earthwork and then the utilities as well,” Crouch said. “This is all of the storm, sanitary lines, some drainage materials along the fields, along the backstops, and then some drainage at the rubber trap itself.”
CG Schmidt will be directly responsible for some aspects of the outdoor construction, such as concrete pouring. The company’s bid for that facet came out to $439,489.
In other business, District Administrator Terry Slack updated board members on the district’s plans for any potential remote learning scenario. The state of Wisconsin has not made any indication either way whether schools will return to full in-person instruction in the fall, although Slack said the school district expects more in-school learning at least for middle and high school students.
Wisconsin Dells administrative staff have monitored student engagement across the COVID-19 lockdown, and Slack said those reports mixed with teachers’ experience will help develop the formula for any potential future use.
“As we recently closed out the 2019-20 school year, our administrative team has put together a remote learning heat map document,” Slack said. “This document allowed each classroom level teacher the opportunity to assess the engagement level of each of their students in their classroom during the school closure… the feedback will be helpful to analyze what we can do better if we are again faced with a prolonged school closure."
