Wisconsin Dells School Board moves forward with construction bid for athletic field project

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved bid package 8B for the new high school project, pertaining to the athletic fields and all other fixtures to go along with them.

CG Schmidt assistant project manager Sadah Crouch attended the meeting alongside project manager Justin Johnson to present the bid package to board members, outlining the various components for the high school’s new athletic complex. Much of the bid process was discussed in closed session, but Crouch gave a public presentation on the accepted bids.

The largest subsection of the bid package, installation of the varsity athletic fields, was awarded to Tomah-based Gerke Excavating for $1,096,935, almost $400,000 less than the only other submitted bid.

“It is combining several packages or several different scopes of work from earthwork and then the utilities as well,” Crouch said. “This is all of the storm, sanitary lines, some drainage materials along the fields, along the backstops, and then some drainage at the rubber trap itself.”

CG Schmidt will be directly responsible for some aspects of the outdoor construction, such as concrete pouring. The company’s bid for that facet came out to $439,489.