Wisconsin Dells school board prepares for 2020-21 budget shortfall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells School Board discussed budget amendments as well as the projected 2020-21 budget deficit at its June 29 meeting, looking at possible future solutions.

According to District Administrator Terry Slack, the district will face a deficit of at least $907,028, potentially up to $1,409,030. Business Manager Deb Michel said the district expects to finish the current financial year with a surplus of more than $700,000, which will carry over into next year.

“Part of that $745,000 is for three-year facility projects that are not completely finished by the end of this year,” Michel said. “We want to be able to use the funds that were budgeted this year, we want to carry those over for next year, so that we can continue our three-year facility improvements.”

Those projects, the new high school greenhouse and the new solar power project at Spring Hill, will command a total of $145,000 and project to be finished by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.