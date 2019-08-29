The Wisconsin Dells school board provided an update to its sponsorship proposals for next year’s new high school at its August 26 meeting, the final before classes resume.
District administrator Terry Slack presented the new proposal, which passed by a unanimous voice vote. Wisconsin Dells citizens and businesses have a wide range of potential commitments to make in order to sponsor various sections of the high school.
The proposal was mostly similar to the preliminary pitch at the previous school board meeting, but with a couple names and amounts changed. Donors have the option to sponsor a classroom for $2,500, a larger space or athletic field for $10,000, dedicate a tree for $400, or have their name posted on the Wall of Fame in the school’s atrium for between $100 and $500, dependent on the size of the plaque.
“I have a smattering of local businesses that are kind of waiting for us,” Slack said. “And once we are ready, we’ll reach out to them, and we’ll start to see some movement on sponsorships once people have definitive ideas on what they want sponsored.”
Slack went on to specify that if a local family or citizen wants to sponsor a space in the school but can’t afford the financial commitment up front, the district will offer a contract plan to split the payment into equal annual increments, depending on the sponsorship level.
“If a business wants to write a single check for $2,500, we’ll gladly accept that,” Slack said. “If maybe a family says ‘Hey, we can’t come up with the $2,500 but we’ll do $250,’ we’ll enter into a contractual agreement.”
He also brought in an updated version of the brochure that will be sent out to potential sponsors, showing the seven different financial commitments that donors can make to support the new school. Included in this brochure is a letter from Slack and a fact sheet about the Dells school district, including the fact that 100% of Wisconsin Dells students who apply for college scholarship receive them from the Wisconsin Dells Education Fund.
In other business, the school board heard final updates from all of the principals before the first day of school on September 3. WDHS principal Hugh Gaston discussed the new middle school math pilot program, spearheaded by teacher Ashleigh Ziemke. According to a message Ziemke sent to Gaston and Slack, she wants to see middle school math grading move away from the standard A-F scale and to a more comprehensive picture.
“I think that’s wonderful,” board vice president Kathy Anderson said. “That for once, they’re going to be looking at standards instead of grades, because a lot of parents come in and say ‘What extra credit can my child do to raise than number grade?’ Now it’s all going to be based on what they need to work on, I can’t wait to hear results.”
According to Gaston, the math pilot program is just the start, and that other middle school subjects may transition to a similar model in the future. He will provide a further report after the first trimester as to the progress made in the pilot program.
Beyond that, the school board:
Presented new SMART goals for the upcoming school year, detailing the numbers they aim for students to meet in terms of proficiency.
Approved a new support staff handbook, specifically changes to how support staff can use paid time off in the event of a weather-based cancellation.
Approved the hiring of Heather Amaya, Syriana Tagliarino, Charity Neve, William Paris, Richard Andregg and Erin Wilson.
Accepted the resignations of Tiffany Powell and Mikayla Chrisler.
