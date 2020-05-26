Wisconsin Dells School Board takes another step toward new high school completion

The Wisconsin Dells School Board accepted the seventh bid package from CG Schmidt for the new high school construction project at its May 18 meeting, bringing construction another step closer to its projected late summer completion.
CG Schmidt Project Manager Justin Johnson presented several bid competitors for the seventh package, budgeted at a relatively modest $287,500. Johnson said the presence of several competitors for the construction helped keep the price beneficial for the school board.
Included in discussion of the high school construction project was the bleachers and turf for the athletic fields, which merit a greater process than past bid packages. District Administrator Terry Slack said the board would conduct interviews with turf companies, since the company’s responsibilities would extend beyond initial construction.
“One further item of consideration in selecting a turf company is the cost of the annual maintenance contract which, when done correctly, extends the life of the turf,” Slack said. “This was an item (athletic director) Mr. Mack emphasized when talking to half a dozen of his respective peers.”
At time of writing, the first day of school in the new building is 100 days away, and Slack said the construction timeline remains on track to meet that goal.
In other business, Slack outlined the board’s current plans for reopening school come September, and he conceded that the exact scenario remains hazy. However, the board is forming contingencies based around three outcomes: full reopen, partial reopen and continued remote education.
“I think the most difficult one would be if there’s a partial reopening, where they say you can run with a 50% capacity,” Slack said. “So you’d have to set up some type of alternating day schedule.”
He pointed out that the fully online model would likely be easier for the district, as instructors and administrators alike would be able to refine the methods utilized during the spring COVID shutdown.
The board also:
Announced increases in meal prices, by $0.10 for elementary school lunch, and by $0.05 for all other student lunch as well as elementary school breakfast.
Accepted the resignation of Activities Director Aaron Mack for a position as head football coach at DeForest High School.
