Wisconsin Dells School Board takes another step toward new high school completion

The Wisconsin Dells School Board accepted the seventh bid package from CG Schmidt for the new high school construction project at its May 18 meeting, bringing construction another step closer to its projected late summer completion.

CG Schmidt Project Manager Justin Johnson presented several bid competitors for the seventh package, budgeted at a relatively modest $287,500. Johnson said the presence of several competitors for the construction helped keep the price beneficial for the school board.

Included in discussion of the high school construction project was the bleachers and turf for the athletic fields, which merit a greater process than past bid packages. District Administrator Terry Slack said the board would conduct interviews with turf companies, since the company’s responsibilities would extend beyond initial construction.

“One further item of consideration in selecting a turf company is the cost of the annual maintenance contract which, when done correctly, extends the life of the turf,” Slack said. “This was an item (athletic director) Mr. Mack emphasized when talking to half a dozen of his respective peers.”

At time of writing, the first day of school in the new building is 100 days away, and Slack said the construction timeline remains on track to meet that goal.