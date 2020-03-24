Wisconsin Dells schools to continue providing meals to underserved families during school closure

Due to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Dells school district will employ its summer meal pickup program while schools are closed, in order to continue serving families who rely on it.

Until at least April 3, the SDWD will offer breakfast and lunch pickup at five different locations across the Dells-Delton area from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pickup spots include Spring Hill School, Lake Delton Elementary, Neenah Creek Elementary, Ridgewood Apartments and Fairway Trailer Park.

According to District Supervisor Terry Slack, many students and families across the district depend on the school’s free and reduced lunch program to keep kids fed, and can’t afford to be cut off from those meals during the school closure.

“We’ll begin to deliver breakfast and lunch meals to those who need it at various spots throughout the community,” Slack said. “We’ve got those basically being a drive-up service to the schools now… as well as addresses that we typically use for summer meal delivery.”

According to the last Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction school report card, 59 percent of students in the Wisconsin Dells school district participate in the free and reduced lunch program, so continuing meal delivery is vital.