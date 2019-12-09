The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee signed an agreement to renew the city’s lease on the Trumble Lot, bringing live nightly entertainment back to the downtown Dells.
After a successful trial run in summer 2019, the committee decided to not only renew the lease, but expand the lot’s usage. According to the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau’s Jennifer Dobbs, the lot will also be the new home for the Dells farmer’s market.
“The farner’s market used to be on Oak Street, then last year, Kyler Royston from the Riverfront Terrace took it over, and there were just some issues with no place for the vendors to actually park,” Dobbs said. “I think it’ll be easy for the vendors themselves to be able to pull in and just sell out of the back of the vehicle, which is what they really want to do.”
Dobbs said that the city hopes the new location will help pull in more vendors due to the expanded space. This new re-purposing of the space will not change the plans to continue the nightly entertainment at the plaza, located at the corner of Broadway and Cedar Street. Dobbs said that the city still expects to fill the stage.
You have free articles remaining.
“The entertainment that was there last year will continue in 2020,” Dobbs said. “And then the farmer’s market will only be there on Saturday mornings.”
The BID anticipates having the same stage setup as last year, unless they come across a better option. Dobbs said the first farmer’s market will take place on May 9, while the nightly entertainment will start up the third week of June.
The committee also discussed future plans for revamping the Riverwalk, including a potential Christmas lights display in 2020, as well as revisiting an idea to host a boat parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)