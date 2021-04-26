 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells spring wine walk sells out
Wisconsin Dells spring wine walk sells out

Wisconsin Dells spring wine walk sold out of all 800 tickets. 

A record 25 stops were on this year’s walk held April 23, the most ever for the event, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. Each stop had a 1-ounce sample of red and white wine, along with food samples. Last year’s spring wine walk was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Dobbs said the purpose of hosting the event is to reintroduce visitors and local residents to shops and restaurants in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Dobbs was thankful for the nice conditions during the wine walk, which has normally seen cloudy and chilly weather, sometimes even snow. She said it was fantastic the event was able to be held.

“People have been generally happy to get out, it’s nice to see,” Dobbs said.

During the spring wine walk, many of the similar precautions from the fall wine walk were in place, such as disposable glassware at each location for wine samples instead of a souvenir glass. Masks were optional and businesses could decide if it wanted to mandate their own policy, Dobbs said. Unlike the fall wine walk, which had two days to accommodate for social distancing, the spring wine walk was held only one day. 

Additional photos of Wisconsin Dells' spring wine walk is on our website wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

