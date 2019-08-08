The Wisconsin Dells High School’s annual trip to Japan went off without a hitch this summer, marking yet another successful year of cultural exchange.
The students and their chaperones spent 15 days overseas, splitting their time between traveling the country and staying with a host family in Iwaizumi, a small prefecture in the far northern end of Japan. According to freshman Lydia Zapuchlak, staying with her host family was the most enduring memory of the trip.
“I had a lot of fun with my host family, I got to know all of them,” Zapuchlak said. “I got to stay with (her host student’s) grandma, grandfather, her father, her sister and her mom. So that was a lot of people in the house, but that was super fun.”
It seemed every participant in the trip, young and old, had a story to tell with their host family. Chaperone Jim McClyman harvested sea urchins and had them for breakfast on his first full day in Iwaizumi. And student Aleks Bjelich managed to smoothly handle not knowing anything about his host family until the day he got on the plane from Chicago.
According to McClyman, that was something of a unique situation. Generally, the living arrangements for visiting students are settled weeks or even months before the trip takes off from O’Hare, but there were some last-minute coordination issues. However, everything was worked out, and Bjelich had nothing but glowing reviews of his trip.
“I loved it,” Bjelich said. “It was probably the most significant cultural experience I’ve ever had in my life.”
According to McClyman, Zapuchlak and Bjelich went above and beyond the call of duty in preparation for the trip. Zapuchlak still goes back and studies her Japanese in anticipation of participating in the program again. Bjelich won’t get that opportunity, but McClyman said his pronunciation and vocabulary was peerless during the students’ introduction speeches to their host families.
Bjelich actually said he is thinking about living abroad for work once he finishes college, and that Japan is near the top of his list.
“I’m probably going to have to pick up a couple Japanese classes in college,” Bjelich said. “I have a couple classes knocked out from AP credits already, so I can use that spare time to do some elective classes.”
Looking to the future, the Dells won’t be traveling to Japan next summer, due to both a lack of wide student interest and the Tokyo Olympics, which are driving airfare through the roof.
However, McClyman encourages students to apply for the 2021 trip, which Zapuchlak has already submitted her paperwork for. As an incoming senior, Bjelich won’t get the chance, but he intends to work with the program as he can until he graduates.
“We are 100% planning on a trip for 2021,” McClyman said. “Primarily, it’s a financial situation right now.”
