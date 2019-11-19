The Wisconsin Dells United Fund kicked off its annual fundraising drive this month, beginning its 76th year of funding worthy causes in the Dells/Delton area.
The United Fund was originally founded by the Kiwanis Club in 1943, initially going by the name of Community Chest. According to organization head Kevin Bernander, the fund is rooted in community donations from Dells citizens and also exists to benefit community organizations.
“It’s all contributions by businesses and individuals in our school district,” Bernander said. “We’ve been providing assistance for various youth service groups, charitable organizations.”
Bernander said that the drive’s fundraising goal is $43,400, roughly in line with previous years’ targets. Ninety percent of the funds raised go directly to the beneficiary organizations, with only approximately $4,000 going to overhead costs for the United Fund organization.
“The community supports that,” Bernander said. “We’ve found that if we get it too much higher, it might be an unrealistic goal.”
According to Bernander, contributions to the fund come in all sizes and forms. Whether it be a $15 contribution from a private Dells citizen or $1,500 from a larger corporation, all are treated the same in the fund.
Organizations that benefit from the fund are wide-ranging across the community, anything from the Boy Scouts to Easter Seals to the Dells food pantry.
According to Bernander, Dells citizens and businesses received an informational letter in the mail in recent weeks that contributors can use to donate. Anyone interested in contributing can send their donations to P.O. Box 486, Wisconsin Dells, WI, 53965.
For questions, contact Kevin Bernander at 608-254-3604 or at k.bernander@dellsbank.com.
