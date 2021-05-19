Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau calls new CDC mask guidelines 'welcoming,' resorts still figuring out policy

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau said the Center for Disease Control's latest guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals are “welcoming” as the one of the Midwest’s largest tourist destinations preps for Memorial Day weekend one year after the state’s tourism slowed dramatically due to COVID-19.
President/CEO Romy Snyder spoke positively about the latest guidance from the CDC and what it means for Wisconsin Dells and the tourism industry heading into the summer season. On May 13, the Center for Disease Control issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals to participate in most activities without a mask. This includes resuming activities people did before the pandemic, including participating in large or small indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
“We are excited about the outlook for travel and are optimistic going into Memorial Day weekend,” Snyder said in an email. “There's no doubt a pent-up demand for travel exists right now and with the CDC lifting most restrictions for vaccinated people, we can expect to see higher visitor confidence resulting in increased travel. The tourism industry has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the new CDC guidelines are welcoming as business owners in our community continue to recover.”
“As we want our community to remain a safe destination for all, we ask anyone coming to the area to please plan ahead and respect and follow CDC travel guidelines and businesses' COVID-19 protocols,” Snyder said.
The pandemic affected the Wisconsin Dells tourism market, which contributed $1.6 billion to the state’s $13.7 billion tourism industry in 2019. Direct visitor spending in Wisconsin Dells decreased by 29.1% to $856.6 million in 2020. The number of visitors to the region dropped to 3.52 million compared with 4.9 million in 2019. The area expects a travel boom this year as more people get inoculated against coronavirus and individuals begin getting more comfortable leaving their house as restrictions to slow the spread of the virus begin to lift.
The latest guidance comes as area resorts are gearing up for Memorial Day and a busy summer as tourism season gets underway. Wilderness Resort is the only Wisconsin Dells resort as of May 18 to announce changes to its mask policy, encouraging guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings when indoors or in enclosed areas. Starting May 28, staff members who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear protective face coverings and will be given a bracelet indicating their vaccination status. Staff who are not fully vaccinated will continue to wear protective face coverings when in close contact with individuals.
Before the change, Wilderness Resort required masks in public places where gatherings occur such as the lobby, arcades and retail outlets.
Great Wolf Lodge is evaluating its face coverings policy in light of the CDC’s announcement, according to Jason Lasecki, vice president of corporate communications. The resort's current face mask requirement policy for all public areas still remains in effect “until further notice,” he said.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our guests and pack members, and we will continue to evaluate and update our face covering policy with this as our guiding principle,” Lasecki said.
According to the Great Wolf Lodge’s website, the resort mandates all guests ages 5 and over wear a face covering in all public areas of the resort except while dining, visiting outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet is maintainable or at water park attractions.
A representative from Kalahari Resorts was not available for comment on if its mask policy. Chula Vista Resort Vice President Krissy Kaminski Sigmund said the resort did not have any comment at this time on the topic.
Kalahari encourages guests visiting its Wisconsin Dells resort to wear a mask when unable to maintain a six foot social distance but has different policies for its other three locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Ohio, according to the resort's website. Chula Vista Resort does not mandate guests wear masks but recommends those 5 and older follow CDC guidelines for preventing illness and the transmission of illnesses, such as the coronavirus, according to its website. One of those guidelines is wearing a face covering when in public places.