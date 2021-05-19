Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau calls new CDC mask guidelines 'welcoming,' resorts still figuring out policy

Great Wolf Lodge is evaluating its face coverings policy in light of the CDC’s announcement, according to Jason Lasecki, vice president of corporate communications. The resort's current face mask requirement policy for all public areas still remains in effect “until further notice,” he said.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our guests and pack members, and we will continue to evaluate and update our face covering policy with this as our guiding principle,” Lasecki said.

According to the Great Wolf Lodge’s website, the resort mandates all guests ages 5 and over wear a face covering in all public areas of the resort except while dining, visiting outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet is maintainable or at water park attractions.

A representative from Kalahari Resorts was not available for comment on if its mask policy. Chula Vista Resort Vice President Krissy Kaminski Sigmund said the resort did not have any comment at this time on the topic.