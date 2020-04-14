Wisconsin Dells visitors’ bureau and city officials look to keep event planning safe and on track

The opening of the farmers’ market has been pushed back as well, with opening day set for May 30. Since the market deals primarily in food sales, it is classified as an essential service under Evers’ order, but Dobbs said that officials don’t want to take any unnecessary chances.

“We’ve made the decision to hold off on starting (the farmers’ market) on May 8, and we’re going to wait until the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend,” Dobbs said. “Even though farmers’ markets are considered essential because it’s food, we still thought it would be in everyone’s best interest to keep people healthy, to just push it out a few weeks.”

Dobbs acknowledged that Evers may extend the safer at home order past the current April 24 cap, but she said that the city has not been informed of any extension as of now.

Dobbs’ bureau plans many of their larger events, such as the annual Fourth of July celebration, in collaboration with the Business Improvement District committee, chaired by Tara Anchor. Anchor said that since the committee has not had a meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak worsened in the United States, little planning has been done.

“We’ve been basically told they only wanted the utmost important meetings to be meeting right now,” Anchor said. “So we actually won’t have a meeting until April 29, and we might do that virtually. So the plan right now is to meet on the 29th, somehow or another… we’ll be getting together with the bureau and looking at some of the cooperative efforts we’ve had with them to see where we are.”

