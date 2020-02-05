Wisconsin Dells Visitors Bureau prepares for sixth annual Rare Barrel Affair

The Dells Visitors Bureau and the Wisconsin Brewers Guild are gearing up to host another annual edition of the Rare Barrel Affair, bringing brewing aficionados from across the region to the Dells.
This sixth edition of the annual gathering features unlimited samples from Wisconsin breweries and brewpubs, for what organizers call “a springtime celebration of the brewer’s art.” According to Jenifer Dobbs of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, the event is designed to appeal to people who are both passionate about beer and those who just want a good drink.
“It’s a collaboration and a partnership between the Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Wisconsin Dells Festivals,” Dobbs said. “Six years ago we got together in order to provide an upscale event… it’s for beer geeks.”
Guests are encouraged to stay for the four-hour duration of the event, as organizers offer a wide range of beers and plenty of food to go along with it. Any ticket level offers participants unlimited access to the freshly prepared appetizers to go along with the plentiful Wisconsin beer.
For the 2019 event, organizers provided a spread including homemade chips and jalapeno poppers dip, cheesy smoked poblano soup and fresh sliders. But the main feature of the event is the beer.
Last year, organizers drummed up 32 different breweries and brewpubs to come provide their products for the festival, drawing in companies from across the state. Each brewery brought in a different range of beers for tasters, from local favorites such as Port Huron’s Czech Engine Pilsner to more nationally famous brands like Sprecher’s Milwaukee Pilsner.
According to Dobbs, the event started when representatives from the Wisconsin Brewers Guild came to the visitors bureau and suggested establishing another beer event in Wisconsin, one that could serve as a spring counterpart to Dells on Tap. At the time, Dobbs said, Sprecher’s was managed by the guild president, and since the company had a presence in the Dells at the time, the guild wanted to build on the city’s beer community.
“They had been to Dells On Tap before and they knew we were working toward those types of events,” Dobbs said. “So we just started working together on the Rare Barrel Affair.”
Dobbs said the city is responsible for providing the venue, which will be the Swan Barn Door in the Dells for the fourth year running. Dobbs said organizers enjoy the rustic feel the venue lends to the festival.
One service both branches of the organizers prepare for the festival is a shuttle service, so guests don’t have to use their cars to get home from the evening. The shuttle is only $1.
Tickets for the event come in two different tiers. The Cellar Dweller pass, going for $50, gives the buyer unlimited beer samples and food pairings, while the $25 Designated Driver pass is good for non-alcoholic beverages and food.
Those passes are on sale now, and can be accessed at wisdells.com.