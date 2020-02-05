Wisconsin Dells Visitors Bureau prepares for sixth annual Rare Barrel Affair

According to Dobbs, the event started when representatives from the Wisconsin Brewers Guild came to the visitors bureau and suggested establishing another beer event in Wisconsin, one that could serve as a spring counterpart to Dells on Tap. At the time, Dobbs said, Sprecher’s was managed by the guild president, and since the company had a presence in the Dells at the time, the guild wanted to build on the city’s beer community.

“They had been to Dells On Tap before and they knew we were working toward those types of events,” Dobbs said. “So we just started working together on the Rare Barrel Affair.”

Dobbs said the city is responsible for providing the venue, which will be the Swan Barn Door in the Dells for the fourth year running. Dobbs said organizers enjoy the rustic feel the venue lends to the festival.

One service both branches of the organizers prepare for the festival is a shuttle service, so guests don’t have to use their cars to get home from the evening. The shuttle is only $1.

Tickets for the event come in two different tiers. The Cellar Dweller pass, going for $50, gives the buyer unlimited beer samples and food pairings, while the $25 Designated Driver pass is good for non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Those passes are on sale now, and can be accessed at wisdells.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.