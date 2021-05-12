Wisconsin Dells Wilderness clinic vaccinates 10% less people for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ten percent of people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for hospitality workers in Wisconsin Dells didn’t return to receive their second dose.
According to Heather Sloan, SSM Health senior marketing and communications consultant, 548 people returned to receive their second shot at a second clinic held May 11 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at Wilderness Resort. The clinic was for those who had their first dose of the vaccine at the first clinic held in April. The amount is less than the 615 who went to the first clinic for hospitality workers and those employed in the tourism industry with Dells’ area businesses to receive their first shot of the Moderna vaccine.
Geraldine SoriVera beamed with excitement as she received her first dose of the Moderna COVI…
Sloan said the amount who missed their second dose is around the national average for those who miss their second vaccination against the coronavirus. She said SSM Health believes the reason the numbers dropped from the first clinic is because many of the J-1 students returned home prior to receiving their second dose.
The clinic was open to those employed in the hospitality industry including J-1 visa students who are working at Wisconsin Dells area businesses. Jenny Bothun, SSM Health regional manager for employee health, said Wilderness Resort decided to expand the second clinic to the entire community. She was expecting around 530 people to show up to receive their vaccine at the second clinic.
Adriana Martinez, who lives in Reedsburg and works part-time at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells and Seats, Inc in Reedsburg, said she wasn’t hesitant to receive her second shot of the vaccine.
“I am happy because everything is going to be good with the shot,” she said shortly after receiving her second dose of the vaccine.
Martinez said she was happy to receive the vaccine so she can go on vacation to Florida to visit some of her extended family members, whom she hasn’t seen in over a year.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.