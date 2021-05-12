Wisconsin Dells Wilderness clinic vaccinates 10% less people for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ten percent of people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for hospitality workers in Wisconsin Dells didn’t return to receive their second dose.

According to Heather Sloan, SSM Health senior marketing and communications consultant, 548 people returned to receive their second shot at a second clinic held May 11 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at Wilderness Resort. The clinic was for those who had their first dose of the vaccine at the first clinic held in April. The amount is less than the 615 who went to the first clinic for hospitality workers and those employed in the tourism industry with Dells’ area businesses to receive their first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Sloan said the amount who missed their second dose is around the national average for those who miss their second vaccination against the coronavirus. She said SSM Health believes the reason the numbers dropped from the first clinic is because many of the J-1 students returned home prior to receiving their second dose.