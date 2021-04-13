Wisconsin Dells' Wilderness Resort hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for tourism workers

SSM Health is partnering with the Sauk County Health Department to offer an on-site mobile vaccination clinic for Sauk County area tourism workers, including staff working in the Dells area under the J1 visa program, according to a press release.

The mobile clinic will be held at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department worked with local hospitality industry employers to schedule vaccination appointments for the Moderna vaccine. This is not a walk-in clinic.

“The Wisconsin Dells and the thousands of tourism and hospitality staff employed at area resorts and destination areas are wonderful ambassadors for the state of Wisconsin,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy. “We are happy to provide them with this on-site vaccination clinic so that many of these workers can continue to safely support their families and our communities.”