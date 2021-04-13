Wisconsin Dells' Wilderness Resort hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for tourism workers

SSM Health is partnering with the Sauk County Health Department to offer an on-site mobile vaccination clinic for Sauk County area tourism workers, including staff working in the Dells area under the J1 visa program, according to a press release.
The mobile clinic will be held at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department worked with local hospitality industry employers to schedule vaccination appointments for the Moderna vaccine. This is not a walk-in clinic.
“The Wisconsin Dells and the thousands of tourism and hospitality staff employed at area resorts and destination areas are wonderful ambassadors for the state of Wisconsin,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy. “We are happy to provide them with this on-site vaccination clinic so that many of these workers can continue to safely support their families and our communities.”
“It is an honor to be part of a crucial step toward recovery for tourism in the Wisconsin Dells community. Kalahari Resorts is proud to join the effort as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all our staff and guests,” said John Chastan, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions general manager. “We are immensely grateful to SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department for leading this vaccination effort and Kalahari encourages members of our staff to do their part and get vaccinated.”
SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department would like to thank local employers for helping coordinate this mobile vaccine opportunity.
“This vaccine clinic, hosted by SSM Health and the Sauk County Health Department, is a wonderful example of what makes the Dells such a great tourism destination,” said Joe Eck, COO of Wilderness Resort.
SSM Health is providing the vaccine doses and operational support, while volunteer vaccinators from across the region will administer the doses. SSM Health’s mobile vaccine clinic model allows the health care system to maintain its regular vaccine clinic schedules, while simultaneously vaccinating large groups at an alternate site.
“Making COVID-19 vaccines accessible to Sauk County residents is a top priority for our health department,” said Jessie Phalen, Nurse Manager for the Sauk County Health Department. “Partnerships like this will help us get more vaccines distributed in an efficient and equitable way, getting Sauk County back to a new normal sooner rather than later.”
To date, SSM Health has administered more than 186,760 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the press release.