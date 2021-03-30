Wisconsin Dells women important to area's history

March is celebrated as Women’s History Month. It is fitting that we recognize women who contributed to the development of our local area. There were three sets of sisters who played an influential part in our community during the last one hundred years.

Crandall sisters

First were the Crandall sisters, whose parents were George and Nellie Bennett Crandall. Phyllis was born in1884 and Lois in 1896. Their parents were involved in hosting tourists at Glen Cottage, on River Road and later, the Larks Hotel on the Wisconsin River. Mr. Crandall became a partner in the Dells Boat Company and purchased Stand Rock.

Phyllis married Ralph “Doc” Conner, a Wilmette, Illinois dentist, who became involved in the Crandall businesses. She organized and directed the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial from 1929 until she died in 1954. Phyllis and assistants sought performers and staged the lighting effects for the nightly performance.

Lois married Howard Musson in 1917 and he joined the Crandall companies in 1921, managing Hotel Crandall. Lois handled the business end of the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial and served as treasurer for Dells Boat Company and G. H. Crandall, Inc. Mrs. Musson was recognized for her doll collection gathered from various Native American tribes. She died in 1972.