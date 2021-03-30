Wisconsin Dells women important to area's history

March is celebrated as Women’s History Month. It is fitting that we recognize women who contributed to the development of our local area. There were three sets of sisters who played an influential part in our community during the last one hundred years.
Crandall sisters
First were the Crandall sisters, whose parents were George and Nellie Bennett Crandall. Phyllis was born in1884 and Lois in 1896. Their parents were involved in hosting tourists at Glen Cottage, on River Road and later, the Larks Hotel on the Wisconsin River. Mr. Crandall became a partner in the Dells Boat Company and purchased Stand Rock.
Phyllis married Ralph “Doc” Conner, a Wilmette, Illinois dentist, who became involved in the Crandall businesses. She organized and directed the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial from 1929 until she died in 1954. Phyllis and assistants sought performers and staged the lighting effects for the nightly performance.
Lois married Howard Musson in 1917 and he joined the Crandall companies in 1921, managing Hotel Crandall. Lois handled the business end of the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial and served as treasurer for Dells Boat Company and G. H. Crandall, Inc. Mrs. Musson was recognized for her doll collection gathered from various Native American tribes. She died in 1972.
Since neither couple had any children, in 1956, they gave 1200 acres of the Wisconsin River Frontage to the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, (WARF) Madison, Wisconsin. The WARF turned the land holdings over to the Wisconsin DNR in 1995.
Bennett sisters
Miriam was born in 1892 and Ruth in 1895, daughters of H.H. Bennett and his second wife, Evaline. Mrs. Bennett helped in the Bennett Photo Studio and the daughters helped when their father died in 1908. They continued the studio offering post cards of river scenes from the Post Card Shop and Dells Park Trading Post for the Crandall family.
Miriam produced several silent movies including “A Study in Red”. The sisters were active in several community groups, including the Tuesday Club.
Ruth married Roland Dyer in 1922 and they had two children, Jean and Henry. She chaired the Wisconsin Centennial Celebration in 1948 and Horse and Buggy Days in 1949.
Bennett Studio was passed down to Jean Dyer Reese and her husband, Oliver Reese. In 2000, they passed it onto the Wisconsin State Historical Society as the nineth state Historical site in Wisconsin.
Upham sisters
Elizabeth and Caroline were daughters of Horace A.J. Upham, Milwaukee, and Mary Greene Upham, a teacher. The family purchased a local home called “Waubeek” for a summer retreat. They also acquired Black Hawk Island and some adjoining river frontage in 1906.
The sisters were educated at Downer College, Milwaukee. Elizabeth became a pioneer in the field of occupational therapy and helped found the department of Occupational Therapy at Downer College in 1918. She married Dr. Carl Davis and they had four children.
Sister Caroline studied Public Health and Nutrition. She became a food chemist for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Washington D.C. Caroline married Aldean V. Keene and they had four children.
Their father died in 1919 and their mother in 1935. To honor their parents, the sisters donated the family retreat to the Wisconsin Association of Disabled. Camp Waubeek was supported by the Wisconsin Easter Seal Society for physically handicapped people between the ages of 8-45. The camp opened in 1938.
A second gift was to be known as Upham Woods. This nature laboratory and youth camp included Black Hawk Island and adjoining land. The University of Wisconsin accepted the gift with the promise no buildings would be built on the island. An additional 8 acres were purchased for dormitories and other camp structures. All buildings have been built from donations. The Upham Woods offers environmental education for school groups and summer 3-day camp for Wisconsin 4-H members. Upham family members continue to visit and support the gift presented by the two Upham sisters.