Wisconsin Department of Corrections halts all prison admissions

All admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended beginning Monday, with exceptions for some essential transfers.

The announcement came Saturday, two days after the DOC confirmed that staff and inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution had been exposed to COVID-19 through a contract employee who was confirmed to have the virus.

According to a press release issued Saturday, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

There was no information provided about how that could effect the circuit court system which handles nearly all criminal cases that result in people being sentenced to a state prison.

The release stated: "The Department of Corrections takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care. DOC will continue to review the necessity of this order, and will work with our county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary."

