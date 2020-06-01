Wisconsin Department of Justice investigating Watertown officer involved shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERTOWN – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred during a traffic stop in Watertown Sunday night.

According to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Justice, law enforcement from Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Watertown for a burnt-out taillight. Law enforcement had been looking for the man to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident.

The press release states that non-lethal means were deployed prior to an officer discharging his firearm and striking the white man. A firearm was found on-scene. Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the subject, and paramedics later transported the subject to a nearby hospital. No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from Watertown Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

