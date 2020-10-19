Wisconsin DNR: Excellent deer numbers in many parts of the state this season

This year is likely to be busier for Bob because the Department’s big game ecologist, Kevin Wallenfang, who spent nine years in that post, has transferred to the DNR’s new CWD processing center in Portage.

Those double duties won’t stop Nack from being a hunter and a deer manager at the same time.

“Most rules and regulations are the same as 2019,” Nack said. “The concern with COVID-19 may change a bit how we do business, but in the end it comes down to weather, where and how individuals hunt, and where in the state that hunting takes place.”

Even though deer numbers are good, the old adage of uneven distribution always plays a role.

In some parts of the state the numbers are going to be lower, but only the far northeast units have a buck-only season, while many Farmland Zone units have multiple anterless authorizations, which come free with an archery/crossbow and gun deer license.

Wisconsin has a diverse array of habitats from north to south. Northern Wisconsin also has other influences on deer including more severe winters and different predators who are more numerous, too.