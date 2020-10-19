Wisconsin DNR: Excellent deer numbers in many parts of the state this season

Bob Nack, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources statewide big game section chief, looks forward to the 2020 nine-day deer season in spite of some distractions and disruptions deer, hunters, and agency staff are facing.
“The outlook is good; there are excellent deer numbers in many parts of Wisconsin; I’m passionate about hunting because of my background, beginning to hunt at a young age with my father,” Nack said.
Bob and Jamie Nack have two daughters, ages 10 and 12, who are beginning hunting careers.
“We’re enjoying mentoring the girls, starting with preseason scouting, teaching them, putting up deer stands, looking at deer signs and talking about how wind can contribute to a successful season,” Nack said.
The traditions of the nine-day season, often starting in northern Wisconsin with friends and family, who the Nack’s see once or twice a year, usually begin Nack’s season.
Then it’s back down to Columbia County where the family will be waiting.
The Nack family consumes 2-3 deer a year and if there are opportunities to get venison for friends or non-hunting folks, they don’t pass on those opportunities, either.
The public generally accepts hunters as food providers, Nack believes.
This year is likely to be busier for Bob because the Department’s big game ecologist, Kevin Wallenfang, who spent nine years in that post, has transferred to the DNR’s new CWD processing center in Portage.
Those double duties won’t stop Nack from being a hunter and a deer manager at the same time.
“Most rules and regulations are the same as 2019,” Nack said. “The concern with COVID-19 may change a bit how we do business, but in the end it comes down to weather, where and how individuals hunt, and where in the state that hunting takes place.”
Even though deer numbers are good, the old adage of uneven distribution always plays a role.
In some parts of the state the numbers are going to be lower, but only the far northeast units have a buck-only season, while many Farmland Zone units have multiple anterless authorizations, which come free with an archery/crossbow and gun deer license.
Wisconsin has a diverse array of habitats from north to south. Northern Wisconsin also has other influences on deer including more severe winters and different predators who are more numerous, too.
The trend of bucks being hunted hard prior to the gun deer opener is likely to continue with the later gun season this year. Deer are likely to be moving less by themselves when the gun season opens.
License sales continue to trend higher than the last two years so hunters are likely to be seeing more hunters. It could be hunters will have more time on their hands, be in the woods longer, and for more days.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
