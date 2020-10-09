 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DNR reopens Gibraltar Rock and Dells state natural areas
Wisconsin DNR reopens Gibraltar Rock and Dells state natural areas

Wisconsin DNR

Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area are now open.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that Gibraltar Rock in Columbia County and Dells of the Wisconsin River in Adams County will reopen, effective immediately.

The two state natural areas have been closed for most of the year, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

Both Gibraltar Rock and Dells of the Wisconsin River are favorites among hunters for the fall seasons. And as fall colors near peak in the area, both properties offer opportunities to hike and take in the changing views, a department spokesperson said in a statement. 

However, two state natural areas located in Sauk County - Parfrey’s Glen and Pewits Nest - will remain closed because the areas don't offer enough space for proper social distancing or large crowds. 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks that visitors to Gibraltar Rock and Dells state natural areas maintain social distancing and to wear masks in places where distancing may be difficult. 

