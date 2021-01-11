Wisconsin DOC reveals which prisons have had COVID-19 deaths for first time

For the first time Monday, the state Department of Corrections revealed which state prisons have had COVID-19-related inmate deaths after refusing for months to disclose that information.

DOC had previously reported only a running total of COVID-19 deaths with no information on where they happened.

So far, 12 of DOC's 36 adult correctional facilities have had at least one death from COVID-19. A total of 25 inmates have died.

Oshkosh Correctional Institution and Waupun Correctional Institution lead with the most deaths, each having had four COVID-19-related inmate deaths since the pandemic began.

DOC reports inmate deaths as COVID-19-related after a medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

More prisoners may have already died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until authorities confirm it — which can take weeks or even months.

The new data still does not include when the deaths occurred. The number of inmate hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has also not been released.