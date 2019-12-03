The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating human remains found in rural Adams County last weekend, assisted by several other local law enforcement agencies.
On Nov. 23, a local hunter discovered the body in a forest area in Adams County. Law enforcement responded to the scene, and confirmed the remains to be human. According to a press release from the DOJ, this is considered an active criminal investigation.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the DOJ said. “The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI are assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.”
None of the agencies have confirmed the cause of death or released a positive identity of the body.
