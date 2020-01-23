Wisconsin DPI: Former Fall River superintendent engaged in inappropriate conduct with Jefferson student

According to the report, Garrow put the back of his hand against the student’s thigh on multiple occasions. He also allegedly grabbed her waist after a team dinner. On one occasion, he commented on the size of her thighs and wrapped his fingers around her thighs, about six inches from her groin. On Jan. 27, 2018, during a bus trip, Garrow, allegedly asked to see a photo of the student wearing a swimsuit. When she said no, he reportedly grabbed the phone from her hands and looked at the photo.

During practices, the report states, Garrow would pick up the student, lift her above his shoulders, and not let her down until she insisted. Another incident alleges Garrow grabbed the student around her torso and pulled her down in a bear hug saying it was a good way to crack her back. He allegedly rubbed his arms across her chest while pulling her down.

The investigation also found that Garrow told the student she should travel with him to coach a summer camp and that his wife wouldn’t be there. In April of 2018, Garrow, according to the report, comforted the student while she was crying by placing her head on his chest and rubbing her back.

