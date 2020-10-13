Wisconsin elk population continues to grow, still shy of management goal

Five years after a second herd of elk was reintroduced in the state, the population has steadily grown but still remains short of management goals.

Since the second reintroduction in 2015 the statewide elk population has grown to 400, said Scott Roepke, wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He said 95 to 100 of those elk are within Jackson County.

Roepke, who is also the central herd biologist for the elk population in the state, said the increase was expected. But the population still remains short of goals identified in the management plan, which for the northern herd is 1,400 elk while the goal for the Black River Elk Range is 390.

“We are still well shy of both goals for each range,” Roepke said. “We are allowing the populations to grow. They may never reach the ultimate goal of 1,400 and 390 but at this point they are well shy of that. So we are just going to encourage herd growth and keep monitoring the populations as best we can to have a good handle on how many elk are actually out there.”

Roepke said he’s expecting the population to continue to grow. He anticipates the state will allow the population to increase while also permitting hunting on a limited basis for elk for the next five to ten years.