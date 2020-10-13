Wisconsin elk population continues to grow, still shy of management goal

Five years after a second herd of elk was reintroduced in the state, the population has steadily grown but still remains short of management goals.
Since the second reintroduction in 2015 the statewide elk population has grown to 400, said Scott Roepke, wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He said 95 to 100 of those elk are within Jackson County.
Roepke, who is also the central herd biologist for the elk population in the state, said the increase was expected. But the population still remains short of goals identified in the management plan, which for the northern herd is 1,400 elk while the goal for the Black River Elk Range is 390.
“We are still well shy of both goals for each range,” Roepke said. “We are allowing the populations to grow. They may never reach the ultimate goal of 1,400 and 390 but at this point they are well shy of that. So we are just going to encourage herd growth and keep monitoring the populations as best we can to have a good handle on how many elk are actually out there.”
Roepke said he’s expecting the population to continue to grow. He anticipates the state will allow the population to increase while also permitting hunting on a limited basis for elk for the next five to ten years.
The herds are growing by about 10% each year in the northern range and about 15% in the central range, he said.
The origin of the second reintroduction of elk into Wisconsin goes back to 1999 where locals in the Jackson County Wildlife Fund became interested in reintroducing elk in the central forest region of the state, Roepke said. The state had first reintroduced elk in Clam Lake in 1995.
An elk management plan for 2001 was approved in Jackson County and a source herd in Canada was identified to bring into the state, Roepke said. However, when chronic wasting disease was discovered in the early 2000s it put the elk reintroduction plans on hold for about a decade. It wasn’t until 2012 the topic of reintroducing elk was brought up again and the management plan was updated.
In 2014, a new source herd was identified in Kentucky to bring into the state. Exactly 23 elk from the herd were introduced in 2015 and 50 in 2016, according to the DNR.
The population has been managed through practices like habitat management projects and nuisance mitigation, Roepke said. The state even has hunting regulations for elk. This year is the third year the state is allowing elk hunting with regulations in the northern range, located in a portion of five counties: Bayfield, Rusk, Ashland, Sawyer, Price.
Only ten tags are issued through a drawing process in May or June so those who want to hunt elk must register early, Roepke said. Half of the tags are issued to the northern Wisconsin tribes and the other half are issued to state licensed hunters.
Hunting elk is currently not allowed in the central range, otherwise known as the Black River elk range in eastern Jackson County. Roepke anticipates hunting in the central region could be about two to three years out depending on population growth.
Once it is allowed, it will be a gradual process, allowing a small amount of permits while monitoring the population.
“We’ll start slow and make sure the herd can handle the harvest and still grow towards that population goal,” Roepke said. “Down the road we anticipate that as the population grows the amount of permits will also increase but that’s an annual decision we make in the spring.”
