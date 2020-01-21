Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Conference prepares for annual gathering at the Kalahari

The Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Conference is set to be held at the Kalahari resort conference center Jan. 26-28, bringing in members of the produce industry from across the state.

According to Anna Maenner, coordinator of the WFFVC and the executive director of three different organizations involved in the conference, the three-day event is designed to represent fresh produce growers in Wisconsin, whether they grow apples, berries or anything in between.

The appeal of having such a wide net for the conference, Maenner said, is many of the farms don’t focus on one specific fruit or vegetable. If a farmer is looking at expanding their business, WFFVC can educate them on best practices.

“The idea is, a lot of these growers grow more than one crop,” Maenner said. “They may have an apple orchard and that’s their main business, but maybe they also grow pumpkins… so a lot of these businesses overlap… and so by having our conference all together, it enables those producers to choose.”

WFFVC structures itself in “tracks,” based on the kind of crop a grower works with or wants to learn more about. Five tracks are dedicated to different products: apples, grapes, berries, vegetables and wine. Grapes and wine have separate dedicated tracks, as they’re both governed by different bodies.