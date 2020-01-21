Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Conference prepares for annual gathering at the Kalahari

The Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Conference is set to be held at the Kalahari resort conference center Jan. 26-28, bringing in members of the produce industry from across the state.
According to Anna Maenner, coordinator of the WFFVC and the executive director of three different organizations involved in the conference, the three-day event is designed to represent fresh produce growers in Wisconsin, whether they grow apples, berries or anything in between.
The appeal of having such a wide net for the conference, Maenner said, is many of the farms don’t focus on one specific fruit or vegetable. If a farmer is looking at expanding their business, WFFVC can educate them on best practices.
“The idea is, a lot of these growers grow more than one crop,” Maenner said. “They may have an apple orchard and that’s their main business, but maybe they also grow pumpkins… so a lot of these businesses overlap… and so by having our conference all together, it enables those producers to choose.”
WFFVC structures itself in “tracks,” based on the kind of crop a grower works with or wants to learn more about. Five tracks are dedicated to different products: apples, grapes, berries, vegetables and wine. Grapes and wine have separate dedicated tracks, as they’re both governed by different bodies.
Maenner oversees both wine and grapes in Wisconsin, in addition to the apple growers’ organization. She said that the conference offers growers the chance to investigate the best ways to branch out, whether it’s to grow new crops or build different facets into their business.
You have free articles remaining.
“They say, ‘Well, most of the time I’m going to be in the apple track, or the berry track,’” Maenner said. “‘But I’m going to jump over to agri-tourism to learn about this, or I’m going to jump over to farmer’s market to see how they;re going to handle CBD oil.”
Agri-tourism and farmer’s markets are the two other tracks at the conference, dealing with the non-crop sides of produce growing. The farmer’s market track includes a presentation from Jeff Glazer, an associate law professor at UW-Madison, on the subject of hemp and CBD at Wisconsin farmer’s markets.
Every track features expert speakers on the topics featured at the conference, many of them coming in from UW-Madison to present. One speaker, berry disease expert Timothy Miles, is traveling in from Michigan State to speak to attendees on the best way to keep disease and fungi away from Midwestern berry fields.
“There’s seven different tracks all going on at the same time, so growers can go to something that is of interest,” Maenner said. “So there’s marketing topics, there’s business topics and there’s production topics.”
For instance, two senior members of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office will speak to apple track attendees about the best ways to keep crops safe in rapidly changing climate. Other speakers of this caliber will also make appearances to educate and inform growers and industry professionals on a wide range of topics.
The WFFVC dates back a considerable amount of time, much further than Maenner’s involvement with it, which has lasted 25 years. She started off in the organization working for registration when UW Extension ran the conference back in the 1990s. Maenner now runs point on the entire conference.
According to Maenner, UW Extension still works with the conference, but no longer leads the way. The growers’ associations head up the organization.