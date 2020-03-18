Wisconsin funeral homes prepare to care for families during the COVID-19 pandemic

Area funeral homes are having to adapt or postpone services during the coronavirus pandemic in order to safely care for families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may chose either burial or cremation as usual.

The National Funeral Directors Association is keeping its members up to date with information from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States.

Recent guidelines from the White House are asking people to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.

Koepsell Funeral Home Director Josh Koepsell said, “We are helping guide families in figuring out the best way to commemorate their loved one’s life, and that may mean postponing a service until a later date or keeping it private."