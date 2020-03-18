Wisconsin funeral homes prepare to care for families during the COVID-19 pandemic

Area funeral homes are having to adapt or postpone services during the coronavirus pandemic in order to safely care for families.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
Federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may chose either burial or cremation as usual.
The National Funeral Directors Association is keeping its members up to date with information from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States.
Recent guidelines from the White House are asking people to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.
Koepsell Funeral Home Director Josh Koepsell said, “We are helping guide families in figuring out the best way to commemorate their loved one’s life, and that may mean postponing a service until a later date or keeping it private."
He said their funeral homes, located in Beaver Dam, Columbus, Mayville and Horicon, are looking at different avenues of condolences to help those families.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage canceled a funeral that was to be held this week because the church has closed its doors for the time being.
“These are interesting and challenging times we’re living in as guidelines are changing often,” said Funeral Director Charlie Mantey. “Families have been understanding and we are limiting our staff for each service so the family may have more people present.”
The National Funeral Directors Association has suggested funeral directors offer live-streaming as an option for services and possibly have the family hold a larger memorial gathering at another time. Services could also be recorded and the video shared with whomever the family deems appropriate.
Funeral Director Beth Koepsell Zeamer said Koepsell Funeral Home’s staff is vigilant about keeping their facilities clean and she recommends that those who are not feeling well to stay home from a funeral service.
“We all need to remember that families are grieving and to make sure the focus is on the family,” she said. “That can be hard when the topic on everyone’s mind is the coronavirus, but we still need to come together to support those whom we care about, that’s the whole point of funerals.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.