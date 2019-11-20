After a decades-long journey across the United States, a piece of Wisconsin Dells history is finally returning to Wisconsin so its story can be told.
One of the two original Tommy Bartlett boats, which had been languishing in a Florida boat dealership since the 1980s, is on its way back to Wisconsin, where it will be on display in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s new museum in Madison. According to Tommy Bartlett president Tom Diehl, this boat dates all the way back to the show’s original iteration, when it was based on the Wisconsin River in 1952.
“Those were the original Correct Craft boats that were used in the show, up until ‘57 or ‘58,” Diehl said. “Until the boats were changed to the Hydrodynes, which we used for many years in the show.”
One of those two boats has been restored and is on display at the home of Tommy Bartlett on Wisconsin Dells Parkway. The other, which is currently being restored at the Wisconsin Historical Society, has undergone a less straightforward journey.
According to Diehl, Tommy Bartlett received a request from US Water Ski back in the 1980s to send the boat to Florida so it could be put on display there. Diehl said the boat was to be restored and shown off at the USWS museum in Polk County, Florida, alongside a collection of waterskiing memorabilia.
As Diehl tells it, one of the board members at USWS owned a nearby Correct Craft dealership. Instead of being restored, the boat ended up in the display room at the Correct Craft, where it stayed for 30 years.
Diehl and his coworkers at Tommy Bartlett had no idea of the boat’s fate until earlier this year, when Diehl received a phone call from a man looking to offload the boat. The Correct Craft dealership was shutting down, and the man was looking to see if Diehl would be interested in buying the boat back.
“He wanted to know if I wanted to purchase the boat from him,” Diehl said. “And I said ‘Why would I want to purchase a boat that I’ve already given away?’ I was very disappointed to find out that it hasn’t been restored and that it wasn’t put into the museum down there.”
When Diehl didn’t show interest in paying for the boat, the dealer posted an ad online in an attempt to offload it. Instead, the Wisconsin Historical Society came across the ad, and upon being told it was one of the original two Tommy Bartlett boats, offered to display it in their new museum.
“I helped them acquire it, I helped them get it packed up and shipped here,” Diehl said. “And they will ultimately get it restored, and then it’ll be a tremendous addition to the Historical Society’s collection of memorabilia concerning the Tommy Bartlett show.”
According to Diehl, the boat is currently in the restoration process, and there is not currently a timeline for when it will be on display.
