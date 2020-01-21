Wisconsin Lutheran College names students to Dean's List

Local students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

The following local students named to the Dean's List include Julia Holtz of Lowell, a freshman and graduate of Dodgeland High School; Dylan Dykstra of Fall River, a freshman and graduate of Fall River High School; Jared Klein of Fall River, a freshman and a graduate of Fall River High School; Kelly Tramburg of Fall River, a senior and graduate of Fall River High School and Morgan Tramburg of Fall River, a sophomore and graduate of Fall River High School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent Christian college located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Founded in 1973, it is committed to preparing the next generation of ethical Christian leaders for service in nearly any career field across the world.